Compound (COMP) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Compound has a market capitalization of $443.63 million and approximately $44.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $53.29 or 0.00076721 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,444 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,443.56572512 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.57811799 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $53,173,474.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

