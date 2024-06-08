Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 2,724,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,350. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.