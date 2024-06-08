Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 1.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.10 and last traded at $64.10. 47 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

