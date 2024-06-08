Contrasting Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Truxton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $31.39 million 2.11 $1.39 million $0.23 82.61 Truxton $67.30 million 2.75 $17.54 million $6.04 10.51

Truxton has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 469.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Truxton pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 2.47% 1.13% 0.08% Truxton 24.91% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic banking services; and safe deposit boxes. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

