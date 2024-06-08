ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Trading 1.4% Higher

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.1432 dividend. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

