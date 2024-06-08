Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.50.

Corpay Price Performance

Corpay stock opened at $259.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.93. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $4,831,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $222,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

