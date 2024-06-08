Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Down 5.3%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 22,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 84,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Corsa Coal Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.52 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

