CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

CorVel Stock Down 2.0 %

CRVL stock opened at $234.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.76 and a 200-day moving average of $241.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.11. CorVel has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $281.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 474.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CorVel by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

