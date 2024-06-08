Cosmos Price Hits $7.77 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $7.77 or 0.00011213 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $210.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00046584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

