Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 248.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 186.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,772. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

