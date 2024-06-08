Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$399.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.55.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

