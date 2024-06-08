Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of C$399.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$6.66 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

