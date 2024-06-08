Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3826 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $8.36 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $496.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

