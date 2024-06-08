Critical Comparison: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Credit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Credit $42.55 million 3.29 $4.56 million $0.29 23.97 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.89 billion 6.94 $103.64 million $1.07 107.00

This table compares Ellington Credit and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Credit. Ellington Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ellington Credit and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ellington Credit presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.67%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $136.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Dividends

Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ellington Credit pays out 331.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 474.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Credit and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Credit N/A 12.21% 1.53% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 6.65% 0.87% 0.53%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Ellington Credit on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 73.5 million SF as of December 31, 2023, which includes 42.0 million RSF of operating properties, 5.5 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years, 2.1 million RSF of priority anticipated development and redevelopment projects, and 23.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.