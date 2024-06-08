Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $20.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00048438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

