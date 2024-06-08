CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading Up 1.5%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €81.05 ($88.10) and last traded at €80.45 ($87.45). 162,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.25 ($86.14).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.23.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

