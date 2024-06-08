Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 7.1 %

AEM stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 4,480,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

