Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,409 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

FENY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

