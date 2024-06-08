Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.54. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

