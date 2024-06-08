Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 263,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

