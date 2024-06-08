Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 954 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Financial Services

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Gregory A. Duffey purchased 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,689 shares of company stock valued at $130,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

