CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,349.72

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,349.72 ($17.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,152 ($14.76). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,154 ($14.79), with a volume of 193,172 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.37) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
