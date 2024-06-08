Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Stake Reduced by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,261 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cybin were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cybin by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 488.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cybin Price Performance

CYBN stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,844,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,384. Cybin Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

