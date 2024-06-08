CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $5.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

CTMX stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CytomX Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.