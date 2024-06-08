DA Davidson Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $380.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

