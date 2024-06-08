Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Up 3.3%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.61. 328,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 681,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $153.50 million, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.