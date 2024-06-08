Daniel R. Glickman Sells 650 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CME stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.04 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CME Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.