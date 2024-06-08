Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Dassault Systèmes Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

