DataHighway Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,578.49 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $8,578.49 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 5% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04355319 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $13,605.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

