Decred (DCR) Price Hits $18.87 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.87 or 0.00027225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $303.98 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00077206 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011163 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,111,795 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.