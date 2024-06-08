Decred (DCR) Price Hits $18.87 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.87 or 0.00027225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $303.98 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00077206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011163 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,111,795 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

