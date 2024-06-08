Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DE traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.58. 1,080,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.88 and its 200-day moving average is $386.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

