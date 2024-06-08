Delaney Dennis R Acquires 620 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 68,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. 8,666,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

