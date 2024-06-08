Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Delta Apparel worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

