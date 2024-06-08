Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.85%.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Deluxe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.