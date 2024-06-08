Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Senior Officer Buys C$50,140.00 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Johnston acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

TSE DXT opened at C$5.49 on Friday. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$6.35. The stock has a market cap of C$352.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4669388 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.37%.

Several research firms have commented on DXT. ATB Capital cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

See Also

