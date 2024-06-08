Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659,216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $499,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,788,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 976,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 113,055 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 828,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 157,113 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 259,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,245 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

