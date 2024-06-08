Discerene Group LP Sells 16,041 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Discerene Group LP trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,701,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 20.8% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $166,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,932,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

