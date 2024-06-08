DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Tops One Day Volume of $63.72 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $780.06 million and $63.72 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00810066 USD and is down -11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $79,678,513.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.