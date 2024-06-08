Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.4 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.50-7.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.29 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

