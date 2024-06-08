Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Down 3%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

