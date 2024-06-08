DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Sells $879,840.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,286,514.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DASH opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $143.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
