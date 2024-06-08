Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Drilling Tools International in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Drilling Tools International’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Drilling Tools International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Drilling Tools International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Drilling Tools International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Drilling Tools International has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTI. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

