Dynex (DNX) Price Reaches $0.60

Dynex (DNX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Dynex has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,834,214 coins and its circulating supply is 90,839,620 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,815,946.41328289. The last known price of Dynex is 0.63380446 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3,231,971.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.