Electroneum Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Electroneum has a market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,740,155 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars.

