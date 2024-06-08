Electroneum Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Electroneum has a market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000916 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,740,155 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.