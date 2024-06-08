ELIS Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $554.13 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00010911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,456.33 or 0.99987996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00097503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02479866 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $556.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

