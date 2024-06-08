Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63. 124,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 212,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 18.28. The stock has a market cap of C$155.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

