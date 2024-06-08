Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Emerson Electric worth $130,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 248,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

