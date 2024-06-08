ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.93

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.00. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 43,557 shares changing hands.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.