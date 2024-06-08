ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.93

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.00. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 43,557 shares changing hands.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
