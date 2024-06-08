Energy Web Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $154.53 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00004389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 69,017,450 coins and its circulating supply is 50,743,558 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

