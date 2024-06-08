Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Waste Management worth $181,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $200.57 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

